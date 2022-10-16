More Backstage Reactions To Andrade And Sammy Guevara's Backstage Altercation

Andrade and Sammy Guevara had a backstage altercation ahead of the 10/5 episode of "AEW Dynamite." The confrontation came about after the pair took shots at each other in interviews and on social media in the days leading up to the show, with Guevara supposedly unhappy about Andrade working stiff in matches.

According to Fightful, sources within AEW revealed that Andrade and Guevara had a verbal altercation that turned physical. Details surrounding the events remain murky, but their exchange has caused some upset behind the scenes in the promotion.

One source told Fightful that the pair portrayed the business in a bad light and that their verbal exchanges probably weren't part of a storyline. "They were talking about hitting each other hard and complaining, so if it's a work, it's a bad one. I'm sure they'll eventually have a match though, just because people are talking."

Another source said that they were unhappy with the way things unfolded between Guevara and Andrade. The unnamed talent told Fightful that their actions painted AEW's locker room in a negative light, which is unfortunate as the behind-the-scenes environment has reportedly been positive following the backstage brawl at All Out.

Elsewhere, an AEW original revealed that Guevara and Andrade's actions were disrespectful toward Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley. The trio recently captained a talent meeting that's been credited for boosting backstage morale following All Out, and one of the company's goals since then has been to keep backstage drama private. Of course, some AEW employees didn't negatively at all. According to Fightful, some sources claimed that they weren't paying any attention to the drama, while also noting that the locker room has been cohesive in recent weeks.