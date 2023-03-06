Bray Wyatt Returns, Several NXT Stars To Debut In WWE 2K23 DLC Packs

2K Games has detailed the DLC packs coming to WWE 2K23, and a bevy of "WWE NXT" stars are set to make their video game debuts, alongside the long-awaited return of Bray Wyatt, who was removed from 2K22. WWE 2K23 is set for release on March 17. The game will be available on multiple platforms, and while 2K23's base game's roster is complete, 2K Games has now released a DLC roadmap. There will be five post-launch content packs, with each one being rolled out over the next few months.

The first DLC pack to be released will be the Steiner Row Pack, on April 19. This pack will include both Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner, as well as Hit Row members Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab. It should be noted that B-Fab can only be selected as a manager. The second DLC pack drops on May 17, and features The O.C. members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The pack will also include Tiffany Stratton, along with Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly.

A third DLC pack is set to arrive on June 14, and it'll include wrestling legend Harley Race as well as "NXT" stars Ivy Nile, Wendy Choo, Tony D'Angelo, and Trick Williams. Bray Wyatt, Zeus, Valhalla, Joe Gacy, and Blair Davenport will all be included in the Wyatt Pack, set for release on July 19. Finally, there is the Bad News U pack, which will feature "WWE SmackDown" color commentator Wade Barrett as a playable superstar, Eve Torres, Damon Kemp, Andre Chase, and Nathan Frazer. This is the final piece of planned DLC as part of the roadmap, and it will drop on August 16.