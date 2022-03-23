As noted earlier, WWE Games nixed a storyline for the WWE 2K22 video game involving “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke.

According to Reddit user and WWE Games modder Pepsiguy2, the storyline would have seen Brooke joining Wyatt and then becoming “The Shiend” in the female MyCareer mode of the game.

“Hi fireflies! Hello there! And welcome to a very special episode of The Firefly Funhouse! As you know, I love making new friends, and I recently made a very special one! Her name was Dana Brooke. But now, she’s got a new name that’s oodles better! She’s now known as The Shiend!,” the Wyatt character said in the nixed WWE 2K22 storyline.

The storyline would have also included a Hell In a Cell match between Alexa Bliss and The Shiend, and apparently an Elimination Chamber of Horrors. You can click here for more dialogue from the nixed storyline.

On Tuesday, Wyatt confirmed the nixed plans via Twitter, but also dismissed an innacurate story that the storyline was also planned for WWE programming. You can see Wyatt’s tweet below.

Since his WWE release last July, Wyatt has been busy working on a horror film project along with special effects artist Jason Baker. Recently, Baker appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily to provide an update on the project.

Bray Wyatt is now going by his real name – Windham Rotunda – at fan events and conventions. He will be the headline attraction at WrestleCon’s “U.S. vs. The World” event scheduled for April 2 in Dallas, TX.

Not true. That was the angle for the video game — Windham (@Windham6) March 22, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]