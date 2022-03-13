WrestleCon has revealed the full card for the Saturday, April 2 event “U.S. vs. The World”, which takes place at 11 a.m. EST at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas.

The show will be streaming on FITE.TV and will be featuring the following matches:

*Undisputed British Cruiserweight Champion Michael Oku vs. Rich Swann.

*Big Damo vs. Calvin Tankman.

*Gringo Loco & Flip Gordon & Caleb Konley vs. Aeroboy & Aramis & Arez.

*Davey Richards vs. Mike Bailey.

*Sam Adonis vs. La Hiedra vs. Mr. Iguana vs. Abismo Negro Jr.

*Rachael Ellering vs. Jessica Troy.

*Bandido & Rey Horus vs. JD Drake & Anthony Henry.

The card for the WrestleCon Supershow was also recently announced, and it will be headlined by Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick and Mia Yim vs. Athena. Atsushi Onita, Jonathan Gresham, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson), Michael Oku, Black Taurus, and PCO are also set to be in action.

You can see the full card for that show below:

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick

* The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs. The Rottweilers (Low Ki & Homicide)

* Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Mia Yim vs. Athena

* Atsushi Onita, Jonathan Gresham, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson), Michael Oku, Black Taurus, and PCO to appear

You can also see below the large list of growing names that are scheduled to appear at the convention:

*The former Bray Wyatt, Windham Rotunda.

*Bret Hart,

*Atsushi Onita.

*WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

*Johnny Gargano.

*La Rebellion.

*Vickie Guerrero.

*The former Summer Rae.

*Lilian Garcia.

*Tenille Dashwood.

*Hacksaw Duggan.

*Lufisto.

*Jimmy and Jazzy Yang.

*Lex Luger.

*Taryn Terrell.

*W. Morrisey.

*Sin Cara.

*Alisha Edwards.

*Kevin Sullivan.

*Leila Gray.

*Brandi Lauren.

*Erick Redbeard fka Rowan.

*Maven.

*The Powers of Pain.

*NZO.

*John Skyler.

*Alex Garcia.

*WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman.

*Jeff Hardy.

*WWE Hall of Famer & AEW star Jake Roberts.

*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers.

*ROH Champion Bandido.

*WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

*Jushin Thunder Liger.

*Rapid Delivery Rory Fox.

*The Killer Bees.

*Kalisto.

*Curtis Axel.

*Juice Robinson.

*Gisele Shaw.

*Celeste Bonin aka Kaitlyn.

*Mariah May.

*Lady Frost.

*WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

*Karen Jarrett.

*Ken Anderson.

*Killer Kelly.

*Arn Anderson.

*WWE Celebrity Hall of Famer Pete Rose.

*NWA Women’s Champion Kamille Brickhouse.

*Impact Wrestling Champion Moose.

*NWA National Champion Chris Adonis aka the former Chris Masters.

*Lince Dorado.

*Shawn Stasiak.

*The Boogey Man.

*Buff Bagwell.

*WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam.

*Katie Forbes.

*New Japan’s Jay White.

*Shane Douglas.

*Francine.

*WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch.

*WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke Williams.

*Natalia Markova.

*Jimmy Wang Yang.

*Shannon Moore.

*D’Lo Brown.

*Candice Michelle.

*WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

*The former Fandango.

*EC3.

*Adam Scheer.

*WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall.

*Lisa Marie Varon aka Victoria & Tara.

*SoCal Val.

*WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

*Paul Wight aka Big Show during his WWE tenure.

*WWE Hall of Famer JBL.

*WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

*WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson.

*WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons.

*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration.

*WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Brian James.

*WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

*Bull Nakano.

*Mark and Jay Briscoe.

*Westin Blake.

*FMW legend Atsushi Onita.

*Jackie & Bobby Fulton.

*JJ Dillon.

*The Highlanders.

*Tully Blanchard.

*Maxx Payne aka Man Mountain Rock in WWF.

*Scotty Too Hotty

*One Man Gang aka Akeem.

*WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr.

*Adam Bomb, Bryan Clarke.

*Slick.

*Marina Shafir.

*Mike Rotunda aka IRS.

*Barbie Blank fka Kelly Kelly.

*Mickie James.

*Scarlett Bordeaux.

*Killer Kross.

*Demolition Ax, Bill Eadie.

*Demolition Smash, Barry Darsow.

*Ultimo Dragon.

*Al Snow.

*Sonny Onoo.

*WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

*Sam Houston.

*Nick Aldis.

*Debra McMichael.

*WWE Hall of Famers The Rock N’ Roll Express.

*Former NWA World Champion Tommy Rich.

*Barry Horowitz.

*Rosemary.

*WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

*WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

*Ted DiBiase Jr.

*Jacob Fatu.

*WWE Hall of Famer The HonkyTonk Man.

*Maria Kanellis-Bennett.

*Velvet Sky.

*Matt Cardona.

*Brian Myers.

*Chelsea Green.

*Swoggle.

*WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake.

*Virgil.

*Brooke Hogan,

*Taylor Rotunda fka Bo Dallas.

*Amber Nova.

As noted, WrestleCon 2022 will take place Thursday, March 31 – Saturday, April 2 during WrestleMania weekend in Dallas.

