Mick Foley Releases Video Resume In Attempt To Join WWE's Judgment Day

Like any good job applicant, Foley is also aware of his weaknesses.

"I do not have the strength of Rhea Ripley, the coolness and abdominal development of Finn Balor, the leadership skills and mysterious aura of Damian Priest, or the athleticism of Dominik Mysterio," he continued. "But I do have a unique set of talents and skills that can benefit The Judgment Day. I have been thrown off the top of a massive cell structure twice [and] I have set myself and Terry Funk on fire on multiple occasions."

Finally, the former Mankind/Dude Love/Cactus Jack promises to bring a "wholesome energy and presence to [its] already thriving organization." While that might not be the vibe that The Judgment Day is ultimately going for, Foley's addition wouldn't be the first time an unqualified person landed a job in wrestling.

