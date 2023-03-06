Mick Foley Releases Video Resume In Attempt To Join WWE's Judgment Day
After Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley turned on their mentor Edge back in June, Finn Balor aligned with The Judgment Day and became its newest member. Shortly after that, Dominik Mysterio joined the ranks and made the group stronger than ever. With Wrestlemania around the corner, Balor has teased that the faction will be expanding yet again. While we don't know exactly who the new addition(s) could be, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley just threw his name in for consideration. The hardcore legend recently posted a video resume on the YouTube channel for his "Foley Is Pod" podcast outlining the ways that he could be an asset to the group. He started strong by discussing his strengths.
"I bring to the table 40 years of wrestling experience," said Foley. "I'm known as the king of the death match, a three-time WWE Champion, [and I have] two turns at the top of the New York Times best sellers list."
'I do have a unique set of talents and skills'
Like any good job applicant, Foley is also aware of his weaknesses.
"I do not have the strength of Rhea Ripley, the coolness and abdominal development of Finn Balor, the leadership skills and mysterious aura of Damian Priest, or the athleticism of Dominik Mysterio," he continued. "But I do have a unique set of talents and skills that can benefit The Judgment Day. I have been thrown off the top of a massive cell structure twice [and] I have set myself and Terry Funk on fire on multiple occasions."
Finally, the former Mankind/Dude Love/Cactus Jack promises to bring a "wholesome energy and presence to [its] already thriving organization." While that might not be the vibe that The Judgment Day is ultimately going for, Foley's addition wouldn't be the first time an unqualified person landed a job in wrestling.
