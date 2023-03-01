Finn Balor Says Judgment Day Will Be 'Expanding' After WrestleMania 39

The Judgment Day currently sits at four members — Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio. All four were added to The Judgment Day faction at different points throughout the last year, with Mysterio being the most recent addition following his turning on Rey Mysterio and Edge. Despite the faction sitting at four members since September 2022, they have never been opposed to finding new members, actively attempting to recruit AJ Styles in the latter half of 2022.

Former Universal Champion Balor addressed the future of The Judgment Day following WrestleMania 39. "We are always planning," Balor said while on "WWE's The Bump." "The Judgment Day are always planning, we're always plotting, we're always scheming. I'm always texting with Damian. We have a group chat with me, Damian, Rhea, Dom. We're plotting, we're figuring things out, and trust me, once we get Mania behind us, The Judgment Day will be expanding."

The group has elevated each member of the faction, as all four members have been on WWE TV consistently since joining up — especially Ripley, who recently won the 2023 women's Royal Rumble after entering first. The group was originally designed by Edge to help uplift talent who were being underutilized by the company as a platform for those stars to show their skills. If the goal of the faction remains the same, whoever was to join the faction moving forward may not possibly have the greatest position in the company as of yet. Balor, Priest, and Mysterio have also seen their stock risen over the past year, with Balor even having a premium live event victory over Edge.

