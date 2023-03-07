Keith Lee Shares All The Inspirations For His New Look, Why He Made The Change

When Keith Lee returned from his storyline injury on the February 17 episode of "AEW Rampage," he surprised fans with a new look: clean-shaven with his prematurely gray hair replacing his traditional black dye job, soon to be accompanied by a cape that he now wears during his ring entrance. Though he had occasionally let some gray sneak in before, particularly in his facial hair, this was a stark change from his trademark look.

In a new interview with Fightful's "Grapsody" podcast, the "Limitless" one went into detail about the change.

"This is definitely the same Keith Lee that left," he explained. "The Keith Lee that left was not the entirety of what Keith Lee is. I think that what inspired that look or return and all of that. I think in my previous interview, the exact terminology I used was a giant middle finger to society and a lot of companies that tell you what you need to look like."

So he decided to pull from reality and change his look to make a point.

"I saw my first gray hair at 16, which means they were coming in long before that," Lee added. "I want people to be comfortable with who they are. Now, don't get me wrong, I want people to be the best versions of themselves, but not at the expense of their natural looks." He wants to be a trendsetter and show that you can be successful in their 30s with gray or white hair.