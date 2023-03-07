WWE NXT Version Of Hit Row Partially Reunites For New Monteasy Music Video

Swerve Strickland is currently building himself a new army in AEW, but he recently reunited with his former WWE comrades from Hit Row.

Monteasy released the video for his single "Prices Went Up" which features Swerve and the rest of Hit Row on the track and in the video. While Swerve's section appears to have been filmed separately, the video marks the first time that the group has worked together in an official capacity since the entire group was released from WWE in November 2021.

Since their release, Strickland found his way to All Elite Wrestling, debuting at AEW Revolution in 2022, where he soon found success alongside Keith Lee as the AEW World Tag Team Champion "Swerve In Our Glory." Since betraying Lee and fracturing the team, Swerve is now building his own faction with Trench and Parker Boudreaux, known as Mogul Affiliates. Strickland recently said that he found motivation in his 2021 release, saying that his time in AEW has been centered around making WWE feel like releasing him was "the worst decision [they] could make."

"There's a lot of things that WWE does wrong and I was one of those," Strickland said.

Hit Row, minus Strickland, was brought back to WWE in mid-2022 after Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over the creative direction of the company, and they entered into a feud with Legado Del Fantasma. Hit Row recently competed on "WWE SmackDown," losing a tag team match to Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on the February 10 edition.