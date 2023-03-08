Dana Brooke Discusses Lost Pitches For WWE 24/7 Title

R-Truth will go down in the record books as the most successful WWE 24/7 Champion, while Nikki Cross was the final champion after holding it 11 times. But no one was more devastated by the retirement of the title on November 9, 2022, than former champion Dana Brooke.

Throughout her reign, Brooke was a staunch defender of the championship and what it meant to her. During an interview with "Fightful," she expressed that the title represented the idea of being a champion at all times, "whether it be in the ring [or] outside of the ring, from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed."

But beyond that, the former bodybuilder also wanted to legitimize the belt by making it a prize worth chasing, particularly for the women's division.

"I had a lot of ideas and a lot of passionate things I wanted to do and be serious with it," said Brooke. "I wanted [to] actually maybe transition it to a women's Intercontinental title because I feel like that's something that would motivate women to keep going and have something else to fight for."

Despite none of those plans coming to fruition, the 15-time 24/7 champion still looks back on her time with the title fondly. "I was heartbroken because I felt like I put my heart and soul into it," she said. "I got to accomplish so much with that title, whether it being a 'haha' moment to showcasing my athleticism in the ring [like] when I [pinned Cedric Alexander] for it. [There were] highs and lows, but overall you know you can't cry over spilled milk, so I had to let it go and kind of keep moving forward."