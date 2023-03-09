Arn Anderson Can't Believe The Midnight Express Aren't In The WWE Hall Of Fame

The Midnight Express is possibly one of the biggest tag team omissions from the WWE Hall of Fame. Arn Anderson, who was close friends with Midnight Express member Bobby Eaton, is baffled the legendary team and manager Jim Cornette have not been inducted.

"In my opinion, they were the greatest tag team that ever lived," said the Hall of Famer on the "Ask Arn Live" podcast. "Tully and I were pretty close to being the best there was but Midnight Express were the best team I ever saw."

Whether it was Eaton and Dennis Condrey or Eaton and Stan Lane, Anderson was impressed both versions of the team operated as "one unit" that clicked on all cylinders and knew where everybody else was at all times. "They were incredible. There shouldn't be a Hall of Fame if they're not in it," he said. Though Anderson doesn't know what conversations have been had concerning the Hall of Fame, he believes something personal is keeping the induction from happening.

On the "Drive-Thru" podcast, Cornette disclosed he would not be able to sign a WWE Legends contract nor would he consider it. However, he would be in favor of Condrey and Lane signing Legends contracts because "they're not actively doing anything" and "it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world."

Additionally, Cornette said if he is contacted by WWE about inducting the Midnight Express into the Hall of Fame, the timing is unfortunate. Eaton, the "heart and soul of the team," passed away in the summer of 2021, Condrey has to use an artificial voice box, and Lane would be miserable the entire time as he doesn't like leaving his home.

