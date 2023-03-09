Sammy Guevara Hopes To Break Major AEW TNT Championship Record In 2023

Sammy Guevara has revealed to "The Sportster" that he's got one goal in mind for the rest of 2023, and that is to break a record he shares with Cody Rhodes for most TNT Championship reigns in company history. "[I] gotta be champion again. I'm tied for the most TNT title runs with Cody Rhodes, so [I've] gotta break that record," Guevara said. "We are both three-time right now, [I] gotta go for four, so that's one of the goals to break that."

The "Spanish God" last held the title in April 2022, but his third run would only last 12 days before dropping it back to Scorpio Sky, who he'd taken the gold from in the first place. Throughout his three reigns, Guevara has managed to hold the title for 140 days, but if he wants to regain it he will need to defeat Wardlow, who claimed the championship at AEW Revolution by dethroning Samoa Joe. That showdown could soon be possible, as the new champion has made it clear he wants to bring back the TNT open challenge.

However, even though Guevara has his sights set on a record-breaking fourth run with the TNT Championship, that isn't the only thing on his mind, as he knows that "there's a universe out there" for him to explore. "Maybe [world] champ, maybe trios champ, maybe I'll go to another company, win another belt somewhere else so we will see man," he said. "There's a lot of fun stuff in the works and I can't wait to show everybody as it happens."

