Wardlow Wants To Do A Regular Open Challenge For AEW TNT Title

It was Wardlow's world last night at AEW Revolution, with the AEW star becoming a two-time TNT Champion by defeating rival Samoa Joe. And with that feud seemingly in the rearview, now it's time for Wardlow to focus on the future, and what he would like to do in his second reign. Fortunately, Wardlow revealed his main goal for the TNT Title shortly after he joined AEW's post-Revolution media scrum last night. And the idea is one that has been associated with the TNT Championship ever since it was introduced.

"I would like to do the TNT Open Challenge," Wardlow said. "Because I want them all. I want our whole roster, I want people from other rosters. When I say I'm the best, I mean it. I'm looking to prove it." Wardlow did note that he would be speaking to AEW owner Tony Khan to gain permission to bring back the TNT Open Challenge. It hasn't been long since fans have seen it however, as Darby Allin would use the Open Challenge during his recent second reign as TNT Champion. Some would argue the Open Challenge was a bad idea for Allin, who got worn down before dropping the title back to Joe.

Before Wardlow has a chance to do the Open Challenge however, he needs to clear one more obstacle in the form of Powerhouse Hobbs. Following his Face of the Revolution ladder match victory, Hobbs will get a title shot this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite." And it will be the equivalent of a "road game" for Wardlow, as "Dynamite" will air out of Sacramento, California, only a two hour drive from Hobbs' hometown of East Palo Alto.