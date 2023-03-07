Buddy Matthews Has Title Aspirations For Himself And The Rest Of The House Of Black

At AEW Revolution 2023, House of Black's Buddy Matthews, Malakai Black, and Brody King captured the AEW World Trios Championship. Leading into that pay-per-view, Matthews indicated that he and the rest of the stable should also be in the mix for various singles titles.

"I said in another interview that the North Atlantic title [AEW All-Atlantic Championship], you know, I'll take that, and I'll defend it in Australia," Matthews said on "The Amin Show." "I will go to Australia, and I will defend it. I will go to Japan, and I will defend it. Let me take that to the indie scene; I will defend it ... I think Malakai deserves, you know, to go for that world title. The AEW world title on Malakai Black ... Then you have Brody King, who should be in there tearing it up with [Powerhouse] Hobbs. Should be in there tearing it up with Samoa Joe for the TNT title or whatever title. You know, he is that guy."

Matthews' most recent singles championship opportunity in Tony Khan's promotion came on the January 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where he unsuccessfully challenged Orange Cassidy for the AEW TNT Championship. The last time he had a run with a major title on his own was the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, which he held for 183 days while working for the Stamford-based organization; he lost the belt to Tony Nese on the WrestleMania 35 pre-show.

