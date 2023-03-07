Ruby Soho Claims That There Is More Pressure On The Women To Have To Deliver In The Main Event

While women wrestlers have headlined the occasional episode of "AEW Rampage" and "AEW Rampage," the company's main event scene is a boys' club for the most part. As such, the women feel under pressure to deliver the goods whenever the rare opportunity to close out a show does present itself, according to Ruby Soho.

In a recent interview with Grapsody, the AEW star talked about the women making the most of main event matches and what it means for the rest of the division. "Whenever we're given an opportunity, the pressure is so much more for us to absolutely knock it out of the park. Because the moment that we don't, we don't know when we're going to see that opportunity again."

Soho has featured in a couple of main events on AEW television, with the most recent being her victory over Britt Baker and Toni Storm on the February 15 episode of "Dynamite." Going into the match, she felt like she had a point to prove. "It's not one of those things where it's like, 'Oh maybe we'll try again next week, or maybe we'll try again next month. Like, no — if we get this we have to kill it. There's no other option." Furthermore, Soho noted that failing to hit a home run could mean fewer opportunities for other members of the roster.

Soho challenged for the AEW Women's World Championship at this weekend's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. After the match, which was won by Jamie Hayter, she turned heel and aligned herself with Paige and Toni Storm.