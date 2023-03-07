Booker T Has No Problem With Trish Stratus And Lita Getting A Match At WWE WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita will compete at WrestleMania when they team with Becky Lynch in a six-woman tag match against Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai), and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is all for it. He said anyone complaining about Lita and Stratus getting a spot at WrestleMania don't get it.

"Think what you wish, but for this business to be able to flourish and move forward, it takes people like Lita being able to put these young girls in a position where one day they can be Lita," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast.

When discussing Lita and Lynch winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from SKY and Kai on "WWE Raw" last week, Booker said that Lita's involvement benefits everyone involved.

"You don't really know what it's like being a star until you're around one," Booker said. "And then you think, 'Man, I need to work on my game.' When Lita walks in — boom! Everybody knows who Lita is, and that's what you want to be one day. That's what this thing is all about, trying to give these young guys and these young girls the rub."

The six-woman tag match will be Stratus' first match since SummerSlam 2019 and Lita's first match at WrestleMania since 2002.

