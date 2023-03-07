Kelly Kelly Discusses Her Pregnancy Journey, Comments On Carmella's Experience

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly continues to be open about her pregnancy journey. In August 2021, she announced she suffered a miscarriage in her first trimester just a few months after tying the knot with Joe Coba. She recently was a guest on "GAW TV" and provided an update on where she is at in her pregnancy journey.

Kelly started off by noting that they will be celebrating two years of marriage in April and that they are very focused on starting a family as she has begun IVF treatment. "It's such a topic that's not talked about, and I feel like so many women struggle with it," Kelly said. Following her miscarriage, her doctor invited her to take part in an HBO documentary that was in the works with other women sharing their stories.

While on the topic, Kelly discussed Carmella's openness about her ectopic pregnancy. "Carmella came out and talked about her miscarriage, and I think it's so good for women because it's such a common thing," Kelly stated. 'It's like one in three women have a miscarriage in their life. It's looked at like, 'Oh, my god, this is frowned upon. I don't want to look like something's wrong with me.' But I just think it's so normal now, and it's good to normalize it like, 'Okay, I'm not alone.'" Kelly added that when she revealed her miscarriage, she had "over a thousand" women reach out to her to thank her for using her platform to speak out about it.

Luckily, Kelly and her husband have experienced "amazing results" with IVF thus far. As a result, they remain focused on putting all their energy into having a baby this year.

