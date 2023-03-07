Referee Mike Chioda Comments On The Idea Of Audibles Being Called For Match Finishes

With an open line of communication existing from the backstage area to the referees in the ring, fans have grown accustomed to the idea that audibles can easily be called to make changes to the match. Perhaps due to an overwhelming crowd response that was unforeseen, there have been recent examples — The Acclaimed's loss to Swerve In Our Glory at last year's All Out and Sami Zayn falling to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber — where the belief that an audible should have occurred has intensified. But how often do such on-the-fly alterations happen concerning a match's climax? Almost never, according to referee Mike Chioda.

In addressing the topic this week on his "Monday Mailbag" podcast, Chioda stated, "That doesn't happen too often. It's happened like, maybe a few times in my career and I remember last time it was a women's match that I did. But that doesn't happen usually," he explained, "unless somebody gets hurt and they want to go home or they change the finish or just something screws up and the finish is just f***ed up."

Chioda went on to recall a match between Candice Michelle and Beth Phoenix that he was involved in during his time in WWE. At one point in the match, Phoenix knocked her opponent off the top rope. When Michelle came down with a bad landing, she shattered her collarbone. The match proceeded. When it was over and Chioda stepped back through the curtain, his boss was irate. "Vince [McMahon] was f****** hot. Vince was all in my face." He also stated that he probably should have called a stop to Goldberg vs. The Undertaker at 2019's Super ShowDown — a bout where Goldberg has admitted to knocking himself out. That match also continued, much to the dismay of fans who were not pleased with the quality of the contest.

