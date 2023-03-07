Ruby Soho Gets A Kick Out Of Taz Singing Her Entrance Music On AEW Commentary

Taz regularly sings along with Ruby Soho's entrance music when he does commentary for AEW, and Soho told "Grapsody" that it's become "something that people are upset about when it doesn't happen."

"I love Taz, so much," Soho said. "One day ... I am just going to come straight to the commentary table and put down the lyrics in front of him [and say] this is the words of the song. It's pretty much my name over and over and over again, but somehow he almost never gets it right."

The song, which is titled "Ruby Soho" and is performed by Rancid, is one that Soho loved before she ever used it as her entrance theme. The band played it live for Soho's entrance at AEW Double or Nothing last year, a moment she said she was "not even remotely close to prepared" for. Soho said she is overwhelmingly grateful that Rancid has allowed her to use the song, particularly because it is one of the band's most popular.

"I wasn't sure how it was going to be perceived by the crowd," Soho said. "I had obviously done the vignettes prior to arriving to AEW. ... I wanted to show my journey from being released until I got to AEW, and I think it really just brought it all together and it really just put that exclamation point that it needed for me to arrive at AEW."

AEW has several songs that inspire audience participation, including entrance music for Chris Jericho, The Elite, and Jungle Boy. However, after Soho's recent heel turn, the audience might be less inclined to belt out the words for "Ruby Soho."



