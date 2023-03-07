Former WWE Star Gangrel Unveils New Beer Named After Him, The Brewed

It's hard not to love former WWE star Gangrel, between his all-time great entrance, his love for spitting blood into the crowd, and all the fangin' n bangin' he gets around to doing. And now, wrestling fans who like Gangrel and beer will get to combine the two, as the long time wrestler has a new beer out called The Brewed, a play on the stable Gangrel founded, The Brood.

At CCW's Bash at the Brew 26 event this past weekend, Gangrel was interviewed about his new beer by "Toned In Entertainment." And the wrestling legend, alongside Joe, the maker of Gangrel's beverage, explained how this cherry sour beer came about.

"The whole idea was I wanted something that was red and bloody for the man himself," Joe said. "What else does he have in the goblet than a cup full of blood? Well I figured I'd give him something a little bit tastier than a cup full of blood."

Joe, or "The Brewmeister" as Gangrel called him, explained the process took a month, and that he was looking to do something cleaner and easier than a traditional wild sour, while also paying tribute to Gangrel and other vampire influences, such as the video game series "Castlevania." All in all, Gangrel is very happy with the final result.

"It was awesome," Gangrel said. "I had a pale ale before ... Gangrel's Pale Ale. So I had a pale ale, it was in the ale house, stuff like that, but it was only on tap. This one is so freakin' cool, because it's in a can. I can actually take it home, and put it on my shelf and stuff. But it's only a limited run, unless people want it ... then they'll do another run."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Toned In Entertainment" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription