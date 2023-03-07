Chris Jericho Explains Why Making New AEW Stars Is 'His No. 1 Mission'

Chris Jericho has been one of the most prominent stars on AEW TV since the company began in 2019, and of course the first-ever AEW World Champion. Since AEW started, Jericho has worked with younger talent such as Orange Cassidy, MJF, and Darby Allin, who have all went on to find success following those encounters. Jericho attempted to elevate those talents, recently doing the same for Ricky Starks, who Jericho has now lost to twice by pinfall.

Working with younger talent is quite important to "The Ocho," and he discussed why it is his main mission during his tenure with AEW. "My number one mission from day one when we started AEW was to do my best to make new stars," Jericho said appearing on "In The Kliq." "Ricky Starks is another guy, all he needed was a story. He needed to be on TV featured every week and that's kind of what we've done." He later continued. "When you get to my stage of my career, we have to make new stars."

At 52 years old, Jericho has not stated that he will be retiring, however, he is certainly closer to the end of his career than the beginning. In nearing the end, he retains his desire to make new stars in AEW. "Making new stars and putting people over is not wins and losses," Jericho said. "Putting over young guys and building young talent is about storytelling. Win, lose, or draw, that doesn't matter."" Jericho also added that he learned working in WCW that it's possible to both lose to someone and bury them in the same segment.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "In the Kliq" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.