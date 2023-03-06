Ricky Starks Says Win Over Chris Jericho Puts Him Back In AEW World Title Contention

After successfully retaining his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution, MJF is in the need of a brand new title challenger and that man could end up being "Absolute" Ricky Starks. "After tonight I feel like I am in contention to be the next guy up," was Starks' message during the post-show media scrum, making it clear he has his eyes set on the current champion.

Starks managed to secure a victory himself at the latest PPV, defeating Chris Jericho for a second time to seemingly wrap up their recent storyline. There had been some question marks over why Starks wanted to face Jericho again after beating him once, but it was all about getting to the front of the line for an AEW World Championship opportunity.

"If I beat a former AEW Champion that means that I skip the line, and now I can go back to getting my shot at the AEW Championship," he said. "That is ultimately what this whole thing has been about since day one. I am not a dumb young kid, I know what I am doing."

The rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society were banned from ringside on Sunday night, meaning Starks got the chance to prove he was the better man in a straight one on one encounter with the AEW veteran. That's something he got to do back in December when he was MJF's first-ever title challenger, ultimately coming up short. However, that is something he has learned from, as Starks admitted that he would "be a little bit more prepared" if he was to be granted another title shot.