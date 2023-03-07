WWE Raw Sees Slight Uptick In Viewership And Key Demo Rating

The March 6 episode of "WWE Raw" saw a slight jump in viewership from last week's episode. According to Wrestlenomics, the average total viewership was 1.827 million, while the February 27 episode saw 1.768 million.

This past Monday's episode averaged a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, while last week's episode averaged a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It was, according to Showbuzz Daily, the number one original cable telecast in the 18-49 demographic. Trailing "Raw" was Bravo's "Below Deck," followed by Fox News Channel's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Monday night's "Raw" kicked off with a match between The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens. The match ended in a disqualification because of Jimmy Uso's interference.

Later in the show, former 16-time world champion John Cena made his WWE return and a WrestleMania 39 match was set up between him and the United States Champion Austin Theory, Logan Paul knocked out Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge got a little bit of payback against his former stable The Judgment Day. Edge helped Johnny Gargano steal a win against Finn Balor and after the match, Edge speared Balor.

In the main event, Sami Zayn defeated Jimmy Uso. After the match, Jey finally turned on Zayn. He came out and at first hugged Zayn, but then hit him with a superkick. Cody Rhodes came out to save Zayn. As noted, Rhodes is set to face Bloodline leader and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The latest betting odds have Rhodes as the favorite to win.