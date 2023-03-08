Raven Explains Why He Hasn't Watched Professional Wrestling In More Than 20 Years

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., ECW original Raven spoke in-depth about why he's not a big fan of watching wrestling anymore, even when he was recovering from his shoulder and knee replacement surgeries.

The former WWE Hardcore Champion noted that he started to lose interest all the way back in the early 2000s, during the Invasion angle.During that time, Stephanie McMahon owned ECW, while Shane McMahon owned WCW, and they formed a stable called The Alliance with both WCW and ECW stars, and the duo went up against their father, Vince McMahon, and WWE.

"It was a long time ago, back in the early 2000s when they did The Alliance angle [in WWE] and then they didn't use anybody and they just buried everybody," Raven said. "And I lost interest and I stopped watching it and then I never picked it back up, you know what I mean? There's so many other things on TV that I wanted to watch and books I wanted to read. I just didn't have time. And I'd already seen and done everything that can be done in wrestling, pretty much.

"I was also an associate producer on 'Monday Night Raw' when I was 'Johnny Polo.' So, I worked in Titan Towers. I've been there, done it, seen it. Plus, I'm a completist, so if I watch one show, I'm going to have to watch every show. I just don't have the time or the inclination. I've got too many other interests."

As reported, Raven is set to return to Major League Wrestling, which he was last with the promotion in 2004. He won't be wrestling in MLW due to his numerous surgeries, with his last wrestling match coming back in February 2020.