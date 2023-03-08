Bobby Fulton's Upcoming Indie Show Is Full Of Nostalgia, Features NWA Title Defense

Legendary wrestler Bobby Fulton is anticipating that tensions will run high at his "Big Time Wrestling's The Reunion 2: Glory Days Bash" event this Saturday night, especially surrounding his son's debut match with second-generation stars Brock Anderson and Kerry Morton for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

"I'm prepared for anything," Fulton said on Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge" podcast this week. The match -– which is set to take place between his son Jarron Fulton, Arn Anderson's son Brock Anderson, and Ricky Morton's son Kerry Morton -– was recently sanctioned by NWA owner Billy Corgan as an official title bout.

"It's going to be action-packed, but I just want to say this right now: It's one thing when I'm in the ring wrestling and when Arn's in the ring wrestling and when Ricky's in the ring wrestling, but it's another thing when our flesh and blood is in there," Fulton said. "There's no doubt tempers are going to flare."

The event will take place in Chillicothe, Ohio, and will include a fan fest starting at noon. At the fest, fans will be able to meet more than 40 pro wrestling stars, including major names like Anderson, Sting, Rob Van Dam, Devon Dudley, and the Nasty Boys, to name a few. Fulton said his other son, Dillon, wanted to take the event "to another level" and suggested the pre-show fan fest.

"We have a nostalgia-type show," Fulton said, claiming the promotion can get around 3,500 fans to come out to its major shows. "This is our fourth one I believe that's had tremendous crowds," he said. "And that is unheard of today in wrestling."

The event is headlined by a match between ex-WWE stars Rob Van Dam and Carlito, while there will also be a tag match featuring the Rock 'n' Roll Express.