Former Eugene Indirectly Calls Out Seth Rollins For Injuring Sting In WWE

Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as the special needs wrestling character Eugene, knows a thing or two about regretful choices in professional wrestling.

In an interview with Jack Farmer on "The Wrestling Chatter," Dinsmore took former WWE Champion Seth Rollins to task for his choice of moves in his match with WWE Hall of Famer Sting. "When you wrestle Sting, you don't powerbomb him in the corner," Dinsmore exclaimed. "Why are you doing that?"

According to Dinsmore, all people want to see from Sting is the Scorpion Deathlock finishing hold. Dinsmore says he's "not naming names," but he is very clearly referring to Rollins's 2015 match against Sting at WWE Night of Champions.

A rogue Buckle Bomb from Rollins caused Sting to lose feeling in his extremities and led to a long period of inactivity for the wrestling legend. The Hall of Famer suffered a neck injury that forced him to call time on his iconic career. Sting has said he harbors no ill will towards Rollins and returned to professional wrestling after signing with AEW, where he is still active to this day, teaming with former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin, and even taking part in The Great Muta's retirement match in Japan.

Dinsmore is currently still wrestling on the independent circuit. While Dinsmore's Eugene character was controversial, he has always spoken positively of fan responses to the Ruthless Aggression era persona. According to him, the character was an inspiration to many people with developmental disabilities. "I don't know what to say," Dinsmore reflected. "But I'm honored that I can play a part in those people's lives that can give someone inspiration."