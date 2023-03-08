AEW Dynamite Preview (3/8): Two Championship Bouts, John Silver & Alex Reynolds Vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli, More

The Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, will host tonight's Revolution fallout episode of "AEW Dynamite." Two championship matches are penciled in for the broadcast, including Wardlow defending the AEW TNT Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs. "Mr. Mayhem" defeated Samoa Joe at Sunday's pay-per-view to capture the gold for the second time in his career. Meanwhile, former Team Taz member Hobbs earned the right to challenge for the title after winning last week's 2023 Face of the Revolution ladder match.

Additionally, Orange Cassidy and Jay Lethal will collide in a trilogy bout with the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on the line; both men each hold a victory over one another. That clash will be "Freshly Squeezed's" second defense of the belt this month after successfully retaining against Big Bill seven nights ago.

Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli are set to battle Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver. Former AEW World Champion Moxley heads into that tag encounter on the back of losing to "Hangman" Adam Page via submission at Revolution in a Texas Death match. And speaking of Page, we will likely learn what's next for him when he is handed a live microphone this evening.

Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, and Chris Jericho – who was defeated by Ricky Starks during Sunday's PPV – will take on AR Fox and Top Flight's Dante and Darius Martin in a trios match. Also, Skye Blue returns to "Dynamite" after losing to Saraya last month to square off against Ruby Soho for the first time.