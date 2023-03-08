Johnny Gargano Reveals Why He Returned To WWE NXT

Johnny Gargano shocked the WWE Universe this week by making his return to "WWE NXT" to confront Grayson Waller and being confirmed as Waller's opponent at the upcoming NXT Stand & Deliver event. The former "NXT" Champion has become the latest main roster talent to turn up on "NXT", and he wasted no time in revealing why he's back: to settle a score with Waller.

Gargano tweeted: "Because of you.. my story in @WWENXT ended on a cliffhanger 15 months ago. You took my moment from me and I never forgot that. I waited patiently for the right time & place..April 1st.. Wrestlemania Weekend.. I shut you up & close the book my way. #JohnnyTakeOver #OneMoreTime"

Gargano was referring to Waller attacking him during his last appearance on "NXT" prior to this week's episode. Gargano was set to give an emotional farewell speech when Waller attacked him with a chair to ensure he didn't get that moment. The angle was a device to write Gargano off television so that he could take time away from wrestling to focus on being a father.

Waller has been prominently featured on "NXT" during that time. As of late, he has been complaining about Shawn Michaels' management style, which led to the "Heartbreak Kid" appearing on "The Grayson Waller Effect" on Tuesday night. While Waller was hoping to get a match with Michaels, the WWE Hall Of Famer instead introduced Gargano as Waller's opponent at Stand & Deliver.

It's unclear how long Gargano will be around in "NXT," but based on him saying he's looking to "close the book," it might just be the this one match before he returns his focus to "WWE Raw."