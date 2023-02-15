Grayson Waller Shares His Perspective On Being Kicked Out Of WWE NXT

Following his loss to Tyler Bate on the Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," Grayson Waller confronted Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. After Waller yelled at Michaels, "NXT" head trainer Matt Bloom came to Michaels' aid, and security escorted Waller out of the building.

Waller recorded himself being kicked out and posted the video on Twitter. He also doubled down on his previous comments about Michaels, again calling the WWE Hall of Famer a "stooge" and a "hypocrite."

Previously, the Australian star interrupted Michaels during the post-"WWE NXT" Vengeance Day media call, upset about being defeated by Bron Breakker in the main event of the show. As a result of his actions, Waller was suspended for a week. It's possible that Waller could be suspended again for confronting his boss.

While Michaels and Waller have not gotten physical with each other as of yet, the tension between the two is rising every week. That has led some to speculate that the "Heartbreak Kid" might have one match left in him.

Michaels, 57, has not wrestled since coming out of retirement for one tag team match in 2018. His last match prior to that was in 2010, when he lost a Streak versus Retirement match to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. Despite Michaels not wrestling for nearly five years and stating that he is finished in the ring, the oldest adage in wrestling is "never say never."