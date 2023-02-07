WWE 'Suspends' Grayson Waller For NXT Media Call Incident

Grayson Waller will be forced to miss tonight's episode of "WWE NXT" as he has been suspended for one week. The "NXT" Twitter account revealed that the suspension was issued because of the Australian wrestler's actions during the Vengeance Day Media Call that WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels was hosting. Waller has already responded to his punishment on social media by saying, "Definitely has nothing to do with what I said to him at gorilla or my tweet earlier."

The post-show incident came after Waller failed to defeat Bron Breakker in a steel cage match for the "NXT" Championship at Vengeance Day. Following that title clash, the inaugural Men's Iron Survivor Challenge winner stormed into Shawn Michaels' call with the media and demanded to speak with him; Waller was eventually escorted out of the room by Performance Center coach Matt Bloom (the former A-Train and Albert). The 32-year-old later tweeted to question why Michaels removed the escape rule from the steel cage championship encounter just hours before the premium live event went on air.

The suspension will not help Waller in his quest to capture the "NXT" Championship, as Carmelo Hayes has now seemingly stepped up to challenge Breakker next. While the titleholder was celebrating retaining the gold at Vengeance Day, the former "NXT" North American Champion made his way out onto the stage and implied that he was next in line after defeating Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls match earlier that night.