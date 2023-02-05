Grayson Waller Crashes NXT Vengeance Day Post-Show Media Call

During the "NXT" Vengeance Day post-show media call, Grayson Waller confronted Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Waller had demanded to know what he had to do to "be his guy."

Waller even asked if he should start wearing hearts on his tights or dress like Diesel. After that comment, Waller was taken out of the room by Matt Bloom. Fans will recognize Bloom from his several different ring names — A-Train, Prince Albert, and even Lord Tensai. Bloom is currently the head trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

After Waller was taken out of the room by Bloom, Sean Ross Sapp asked Michaels about "the incident." It was also noted that during the media call, Michaels was adamant that he was "a huge fan of Waller."

"Grayson is a bit perturbed with me. It's been festering down here for a bit. This is like me dealing with the guy I was when I was younger," said Michaels about Waller.

It's safe to say that Waller is probably unhappy tonight since he lost to "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker in the "NXT" Vengeance Day main event. The match had taken place in a steel cage. This isn't the first time that Waller has tried for the "NXT" Championship, before tonight's match, he tried for the title at "NXT: New Year's Evil." It's interesting to note that the 32-year-old made his WWE debut on June 11, 2021, on "WWE Main Event."

Full results of "NXT" Vengeance Day are available here.