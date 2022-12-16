What WWE And Other Promotions Expect Of Talent On OnlyFans And Similar Sites - Exclusive

One of the biggest stories in a very busy week for pro wrestling news has been WWE's firing of Mandy Rose on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, in light of the explicitness of the content on her FanTime subscription page increasing as of late, and some of those pictures and videos leaking over the weekend on social media, "NXT" head coach Matt Bloom held a meeting with Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. There, Bloom briefed Michaels on the nature of the content, which included Rose and her fiance, former WWE wrestler Tino Sabbatelli (Sabatino Piscitelli), naked together in a shower and at least simulating sex. It was at that point that the decision was made to have her drop the "NXT" Women's Championship that night to Roxanne Perez en route to firing her.

All of that said, a common topic of discussion online has been what, exactly, was the last straw for WWE and if any formal guidelines had been laid down for talent with pages on similar subscription services. After all, it had been public knowledge for over a month that the "secret menu" for extra perks available to Rose's subscribers included having fans pay her to rate videos of their genitalia. With that in mind, Wrestling Inc. reached out to sources in WWE to try to understand if there is a formal or even informal policy on what was allowed or if it was an issue taken up on a case-by-case basis.