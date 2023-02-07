WWE NXT Preview (2/7): Vengeance Day Fallout, Bayley Set To Return To The Show

We will find out tonight if Carmelo Hayes will officially become the No.1 contender for the "NXT" Championship. At Saturday's Vengeance Day premium live event, reigning champion Bron Breakker defeated Grayson Waller to retain the gold in a steel cage match. However, after that bout was over, Hayes made his presence felt and implied that he was next in line for a title shot after overcoming Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls encounter earlier that night. Recently, the former "NXT" North American Champion has been out to prove that he is worthy of challenging for the brand's top prize. It appears that Hayes now truly believes he's ready for a major championship opportunity.

Bayley will return to "NXT" to host her "Ding Dong Hello" talk show. The Damage CTRL leader will welcome Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne after the pair came up short against Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day in a triple threat match for the "NXT" Women's Championship. Bayley will seemingly determine whether Dolin and Jayne are still on the same page following Saturday night's title clash. It's currently unclear if fellow Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will accompany "The Role Model" this evening.

After defeating Dolin and Jayne three nights ago, Perez will presumably discover who she will feud with next over the "NXT" Women's Championship. The young star will have no shortage of challengers, with Tiffany Stratton and Zoey Stark both having strong showings in recent weeks. Meanwhile, we will likely learn what's next for "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee after he valiantly overcame Dijak – whose finger came out of place during their match – at Vengeance Day.