WWE NXT Advances Roxanne Perez Storyline With Medical Update Following Roadblock

Late last night, "WWE NXT" provided a medical update on the condition of NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez following her collapse during Tuesday's show. After being stretchered out and taken by an ambulance after her successful title defense against Meiko Satomura, Perez was being kept overnight in the hospital for observation and further tests. Her status is part of a kayfabe storyline with vignettes showing Perez enduring weeks of exhaustive workouts in preparation for the Satomura bout that appears to have caught up with her.

Perez and Satomura have shown mutual respect for each other, despite both wanting the same thing: the "NXT" Women's Championship. The two women shook hands prior to their bout Tuesday night, and Satomura handed Perez her title after she won, retaining it. Satomura then waved over for medical assistance to come help the 21-year-old champ after Perez went down in the ring; the Japanese legend looked on with concern as the scene developed.

Shawn Michaels has also sent well wishes to the champ, tweeting, "What happened last night showed that Roxanne Perez is a fighting champion. She left it all in the ring. I want to wish Roxanne a speedy recovery after a great title defense." He was there ringside as Perez was being carried out.

The Texas native won the "NXT" Women's Championship last December, defeating the since-departed Mandy Rose. In the process, she became the youngest "NXT" Women's Champion in the developmental brand's history. Furthermore, as a result of her blossoming popularity, she was given an opportunity to compete in the women's Royal Rumble this year as an unannounced entrant.