Roxanne Perez Found Out About WWE NXT Title Win Very Last Minute

A childhood dream finally came true for Roxanne Perez when she won the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship on the December 13 edition of "NXT."

As it turns out, though, Perez didn't have much time to prepare for her huge victory, as she recently confirmed she found out very last minute. "I didn't even know that was going to happen until the day of," she revealed on "Busted Open Radio."

Perez's statement backs up a previous report that indicated that many of those internally found out about the title change 15 minutes before "NXT" went on the air. The next day, the abrupt decision became more clear, as the former champion, Mandy Rose, received her release from WWE for going outside of the parameters stated in her contract regarding her postings on subscription-based platforms like FanTime.

Despite the circumstances surrounding her title win, Perez said it was a "whirlwind day" for her. "It didn't hit until they actually handed me the championship and I was looking at it and I just burst into tears because it was like, 'Wow, this is truly, really everything that I've ever worked for.'"

The presence of her former Reality of Wrestling trainer, and now "NXT" commentator, Booker T, made the moment even sweeter. "To have Booker there and to share that moment with him — he was obviously there when I became his youngest [ROW] Diamond Division champion at 18. Then for him to be there, me winning the NXT Women's Championship was just so crazy and a complete full circle moment," Perez said. "It was everything."