Update On Situation Behind The Scenes When Mandy Rose Lost The NXT Women's Championship

Stunning news dropped this week when former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released from her contract after losing the title on Tuesday night to Roxanne Perez. It was indicated that management felt like they had to act swiftly "based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page," which is exactly what they did. A new report from Fightful that was released earlier today notes that things seemed "very hasty" when plans were changed. Sources were notified only about fifteen minutes before "NXT" began that a major title switch was going to take place during the show.

Despite such a sudden, drastic shift, the report notes that people close to Rose felt she was in good spirits throughout the evening and even after she was released. With her website attracting so much traffic and other business ventures like modeling and running a growing donut business with Sonya Deville, Rose will be doing just fine financially.

Rose's fellow Toxic Attraction members, Jacy Jane and Gigi Dolin have been considered for the main roster several times as they are impressing "people of influence" behind the scenes, but the story wasn't as clear for Rose. Plans for Rose to return to the main roster at some point appeared not to be considered on the same level as Jane & Dolin.

The 413-day "NXT" Women's Champion signed a new five-year deal in 2019. Fightful adds an interesting note at the end of the report, stating that some WWE sources attempted to leak that Mandy Rose requested her release two weeks before all of this went down. Mandy Rose already responded to the situation with a video earlier today where she thanked fans and emphasized her webpage wasn't going anywhere.