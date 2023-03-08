AEW's Cash Wheeler Calls Out Elon Musk Over His Mismanagement Of Twitter

Cash Wheeler, one half of decorated AEW tag team FTR, is often seen as the yin to partner Dax Harwood's yang. Dax tends to be a lot more vocal and opinionated online, first on Twitter and more recently with his podcast, while Cash tends to be a lot quieter, mainly using social media to forward storylines and promote upcoming matches. As a result, when Cash speaks up about something publicly, it's heard pretty loudly. On Wednesday, he did just that, jumping into Twitter owner Elon Musk's replies to complain about the state of the service since Musk took over at the end of October.

"Twitter sucks now, man," Wheeler wrote in response to Musk cracking wise in response to a man who complained about only seeing ads for brassieres. "The timeline sucks. The promoted and targeted ads/tweets suck. The overall functionality of the app sucks. Please stop firing people and then getting roasted. Just shut up a little bit." In response to a Musk reply guy who falsely accused Wheeler of paying for his blue "verified" checkmark and suggested he just leave the service, Cash elaborated on how he uses Twitter, saying he "barely uses it," and even then, mainly to read sports news. Now? He sees irrelevant ads and tweets from people he doesn't follow, all while Musk is "firing and then apologizing to a guy with disabilities."

Cash added further down-thread that he felt it was important to share his thoughts with Musk directly and ask that the multibillionaire not "act like all the moves have made it a better place or that the public L's are smart moves." When another user inexplicably called Wheeler a "Marxist" with "commie friends," Wheeler replied incredulously: "Huh? Lol. The last thing I want to read about is politics. Here's a secret, they're all corrupt. All. Why are you talking like it's the 1950's?"

FTR returned from a short hiatus from AEW programming at Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view, attacking Tag Team Champions The Gunns.