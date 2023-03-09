Brett DiBiase Recalls FCW 'Initiation' That Saw Wade Barrett Get Tased By The Cops

Former FCW star Brett DiBiase, son of the legendary Ted DiBiase, may not have climbed the rungs of the wrestling industry to quite the same heights as his father, but that doesn't mean the Mississippi native doesn't have some interesting tales to tell about his relatively brief time in the business. During a recent appearance on "Developmentally Speaking," DiBiase told a story regarding an "initiation" incident that took place after moving in with Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Wade Barrett during their FCW days.

"I [knew] all the stories of how this goes," DiBiase said. "I'm probably going to be getting ribbed at some point. They're probably going to get me trashed." The former wrestler was correct in that assessment, as he described being given a cup full of whiskey and being told to drink it before the group headed out to a Tampa Bay bar to spend the evening.

"I don't remember much, other than I remember [Wade Barrett] got tasered that night by the cops," DiBiase continued. "We had to go get him out of jail the next day. That was actually — it was a misunderstanding, because some chick jumped on his back, and he thought it was a guy, and he just kind of naturally ... threw the girl down to the ground." DiBiase revealed that his new credit card was maxed out that night to the tune of $2,500, all while he was still trying to get acclimated to his new environment.

DiBiase has been in the news lately, as he recently plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States as part of a massive welfare embezzlement probe in his home state of Mississippi. The third-generation wrestler could now face up to five years in prison, as well as having to pay a substantial fine.