MLW Star Real1 Talks MJF Comparisons, Calls Himself 'The Best In The World' On The Mic

MLW star Eric "Real1" Arndt has responded to the constant MJF comparisons. MJF, the current AEW World Champion, is often praised for his character work and promo ability. Some have compared him to Real1, formerly known as Enzo Amore in WWE, in terms of the gift of gab. On USA TODAY Sports' "Under The Ring," Real1 discussed how he feels about the comparison.

"I get tweeted and compared to MJF all the time, and it's like, go do your thing and be great," Real1 said. "Go ahead and be great. People are always gonna compare you to other people who are great, and when you get to that point, great, good for you, bro."

Real1 said he doesn't watch AEW simply because he has too many things going on in his life. He insisted that he isn't mad at AEW, and that he "loves" pro wrestling. He noted that there are thousands of matches from promotions all over the world, and he has a library full of matches to watch. He admitted that watching a new match from a company such as AEW is tougher than most realize, especially for him.

"For one, it would probably hurt my heart," Real1 said. "It would probably wanna make me go out there and do it." Real1 also said it would probably eat him alive knowing that his vision wasn't a part of the show because he sees things differently. He also said he can go one-on-one with anybody on the mic. He also expressed his belief that nobody can touch him in terms of promo work.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit USA TODAY Sports' "Under The Ring" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.