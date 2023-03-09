Jazzy Gabert Worked WWE's First Mae Young Classic While Hurt

Former WWE star Jazzy Gabert underwent neck surgery in 2017 to repair herniated disks, not long after competing in the Mae Young Classic. According to the German wrestler, she wrestled the Mae Young Classic matches with severe neck issues.

Gabert explained to Sam Roberts on the "Not Sam" podcast how WWE allowed her to compete with the injury. "Of course, they ask you 'are you ok?'" Gabert explained. "But what am I going to say 'I have a big neck sprain?' No. You say 'I'm ok.'" Gabert says she fought through the pain but that it was excruciating. "I'm a tough girl but I cried at night."

The former "NXT UK" star had initially assumed she'd pinched a nerve, and couldn't imagine it was something "really bad," until she got the results of a physical examination. According to her doctor, she could have been paralyzed if something went wrong in the ring. This information made Gabert proud of her work in the Mae Young Classic.

"I had a match [during the Mae Young] against Abbey Laith and I catch her and I'm thinking to myself, 'Wow, I'm badass, I did that move with that injury?'"

Gabert eventually ended up working for WWE, joining the WWE NXT UK brand in 2019. According to Gabert, she didn't feel that she had enough to do in WWE's European developmental program and left WWE in 2020. Gabert returned to World Wonder Ring STARDOM in 2022 and competed in the tournament to crown the first IWGP Women's Champion, eventually eliminated in the second round by KAIRI.