Zelina Vega Excited To Be Involved In Game Series That Inspired Her WWE Ring Name

At this year's Royal Rumble, Zelina Vega cosplayed as Juri Han from the Street Fighter video game. During her entrance, Michael Cole revealed Vega had lent her voice to be a commentator in the upcoming Street Fighter 6 video game that will be released on June 2.

"I am a real-time commentator in Street Fighter 6, and even just to say that out loud, I'm like 'wait, no, is that real?'" said Vega on the "I Hear Voices" podcast. "My favorite is when I get to tell my mom, 'Hey mom, remember when you said I would never get anywhere with video games?'"

Vega, a longtime fan of the gaming franchise, has been credited in the game under her real name, Thea Trinidad. At the 2019 Royal Rumble, she cosplayed the claw-wielding, Spanish ninja character Vega, who inspired her last name. "For Zelina Vega, I choose him specifically. I was like 'I don't care if it's Vega or Zelina Vega, just make sure Vega is in there,'" she disclosed when recalling discussions for her WWE name.

As part of the real-time commentary feature, Trinidad's voice will be one of many Fighting Game Community (FGC) commentators, which includes the likes of Kosuke Hiraiwa, Steve "Tasty Steve" Scott, James "jchensor" Chen, Jeremy "Vicious" Lopez, Aru, that can be pre-selected for match play-by-play.

Wanting to give gamers the pro player tournament experience, commentary will narrate everything that happens on the battlefield and their voices will get more excited as the matches intensify. Additionally, commentary will explain how moves, combos, and abilities work through easy-to-understand explanations. "It's so crazy to say I'm a part of that, it's still mind-blowing," said Trinidad.



