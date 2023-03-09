Brett DiBiase Opens Up About Painkiller Addiction And Multiple Concussions

Brett DiBiase is opening up about his health.

On the "Developmentally Speaking" podcast, DiBiase said he twice overdosed on painkillers prior to overcoming addiction and noted that he's had 13 concussions throughout his pro wrestling career.

"Everybody could've walked away and labeled me an addict the rest of my life, but I can tell you now today, Brett DiBiase [has] come through that," he said. "I've beaten an addiction that's really hard to beat."

DiBiase told "Developmentally Speaking" he overdosed twice and also went to rehab twice.

"It almost cost me my life," he said. "And then I battled with depression and just the guilt and the shame and the mental torture and the feeling like I failed by not going further in the wrestling business, feeling like just it was all piled on top of me."

The former wrestler is opening up about his near-death experiences "to make a point" for others that "we all go through stuff," he said.

"I can tell you my story is not unique," he explained. "It's just my story. I went as far down in my mind as a man can go and literally was just as bad as selfish as you could be."

DiBiase, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, wrestled on and off for about eight years after debuting in 2008, including a three-year stint with WWE's developmental FCW brand. But addiction played a role in derailing his career, he's said.

DiBiase pled guilty this week to federal charges that he defrauded the welfare system via false claims regarding the cost of rehab. He faces up to five years in federal prison in addition to upwards of $250,000 in fines, depending on state charges in Mississippi.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).