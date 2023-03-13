Ric Flair Says Kevin Owens Reminds Him More Of Mick Foley Than Sami Zayn Does

Wrestlers being compared to legends from the past is commonplace, and someone that Sami Zayn often gets compared to is Mick Foley. This is due to the heart he shows and the underdog spirit that they both have, but Ric Flair disagrees. On "To Be The Man," he said, "Kevin Owens reminds me more of Foley than Sami Zayn does." A big reason that the "Nature Boy" likens Owens to his former rival is down to the bumps that he takes inside the ring. Owens is well-known for being a risk taker and not shying away from putting his body on the line, which is something that Foley certainly did throughout his career.

"Kevin does crazy sh*t," Flair claimed. "I said, 'I hope they're paying you,' he said 'they are,' I said, 'good, don't be afraid, don't be shy to ask because nobody else is going to do that s**t.'" Flair reflected on one particular bump that Owens took during his WrestleMania 36 match against Seth Rollins. Despite the fact there were no fans in attendance, Owens launched himself off the WrestleMania sign to crash through a table below in what was one of the most memorable spots of that year's two-night event. Flair recalled simply thinking, "Oh Jesus Christ," after he saw Owens take that.

Owens has been involved in plenty of crazy spots throughout his career that have helped draw parallels to Foley, such as both men having been sent flying off of the enormous Hell in a Cell structure during their careers. But, considering the successful run that Foley had, the comparison probably isn't one Owens will dislike hearing.



If you use any quotes from this podcast, please credit "To Be The Man" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.