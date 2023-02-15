Sami Zayn Comments On Comparisons To Mick Foley And Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn's rise to superstardom has taken a giant leap, with the former Intercontinental Champion set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber. As Zayn's popularity has continued to grow throughout his storyline with The Bloodline, many have drawn comparisons between him and two wildly popular former WWE stars.

One of the names brought up in that discussion is Mick Foley, who, like Zayn, didn't have the stereotypical look of a WWE Superstar. Foley's first book, "​​Have a Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks," is something Zayn mentioned during an appearance on "The Sick Podcast" with Tony Marinaro as an inspiration to him. Zayn detailed how it helped him recognize the journey it took to become a WWE Superstar, calling it a "blueprint for guys like him" to get to WWE. Zayn also labeled the journey Foley took fans on in the book as "romantic" at times.

"Mick Foley was the guy, I read that book cover to cover I can't even tell you how many times," Zayn said. "There's a kinship there. I do get a lot of comparisons to him with regards to the type of appeal he had and the type of appeal I currently have, which is just kind of a weird charisma that you can't quite put your finger on because it's not like conventional wrestling star, movie star good looks, or supreme physique. It's not the conventional makeup of a wrestling superstar or whatever.

"I've gotten that comparison a lot and I'm flattered by it because I think he was tremendous."