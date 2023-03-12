Lita Wants To Help Elevate The WWE Women's Tag Division She Now Represents As Champion

When it comes to the bucket list Lita has for the rest of her WWE career, she's already in the midst of crossing off one big item.

On her appearance on WWE's "The Bump" on Wednesday, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked during a fan Q&A portion of the show about what's left on her bucket list in WWE. The four-time WWE Women's Champion said one major thing she's had in mind since returning to action was wanting to help elevate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which was established in late 2018 and has been defended on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown."

Last week, Lita and Becky Lynch teamed up and shocked the WWE Universe by defeating Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the title.

"Here we are, I'm doing it," Lita said. "I will say that since these tag titles have been introduced, I'd love to see the possibilities with them, and for whatever reason there's been some like stutter-stepping along the way. I would love to continue and help elevate these and fight anyone that wants to because there's so many talented women to see partnerships between them. I would love to see the tag division flourish."

Lita and Lynch were able to win the tag title on last week's "Raw" after WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made a surprise run-in and took out Bayley, who attempted to interfere in the match on Damage CTRL's behalf. "I feel so confident with Becky and Trish alongside me," Lita said about the future. "I feel pretty damn unstoppable at the moment."