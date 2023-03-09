NWA 312 To Benefit Highland Park Community Foundation, July 4 Mass Shooting Victims

The National Wrestling Alliance will hold their next pay-per-view titled NWA 312 at Studio One in Highland Park, Illinois, on Friday, April 7. While the company is there that weekend, fundraisers will be held in conjunction with the non-profit organization Highland Park Community Foundation for the families and victims of the mass shooting that occurred on July 4.

First, a book signing and public address will take place at Madame Zuzu's from 7 to 9 p.m. on April 6 featuring two authors associated with the brand. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus will be singing copies of "Just Tyrus," while NWA producer Madusa will be signing copies of her new autobiography, "The Woman Who Would Be King: The Madusa Story." Other NWA talent will also be present for meet and greets at Madame Zuzu's, which is a local plant-based tea shop and community space that is co-owned by NWA President Billy Corgan.

The following day, NWA 312 will then emanate from Studio One, which was along the parade route where the shooting took place. "This event is about helping this community heal after a devastating tragedy," Corgan said in a press release. "That's why we chose Studio One as the location for NWA 312. It's right along the July 4 parade route and that was important to us. I'm from Chicago and we could have had this event anywhere in the city, but I want to make sure the people from the neighborhood get to enjoy the shows."

NWA will return to Studio One on April 8 for a night of television tapings following the pay-per-view. Tickets and VIP packages for the book signing, pay-per-view, and television tapings will go on sale at NWAtix.com on March 11, with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the Highland Park Foundation.