Chris Jericho Dismisses The Concept Of EVPs In AEW, Says There's 'One Boss'

Chris Jericho is squashing the notion there's more than one boss calling the shots in AEW.

Since its 2019 debut, AEW has been known as a promotion in which wrestlers have more creative input on characters, storylines, and promos versus the backstage chain of command at WWE, where a writers room and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon long dictated the flow of its shows.

But Jericho, one of AEW's primary figures backstage, told Renee Paquette on "The Sessions" podcast this week that the idea anyone other than AEW owner Tony Khan gets a final say on creative decisions is inaccurate.

"I knew it was going to be like this from the moment we started the whole concept of [executive vice presidents] and kind of that whole thing, and I knew that it wouldn't really mean anything because it's one boss, it's one vision, and we have to follow that vision," Jericho said. "I worked for Vince for 20 years and one of the reasons why I was able to get as far as I did and become as big as it is because I understood you have to do what your boss wants. It doesn't matter if you like it or not; it doesn't matter if you think your stuff is better."

AEW wrestlers Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson, and previously, Cody Rhodes, received executive vice president titles, leading to speculation they have the potential to sign off on creative decisions.

There was "a lot of that kind of resistance" early on, Jericho said, "because there were a lot of guys that didn't work in the big corporate system." "It doesn't matter what you think," he added. "Our boss is the boss and we have to do our best to help him with that vision."

