Former WWE Stars The Bella Twins To Be Featured On E!'s Celebrity Prank Wars

The Bella Twins continue to build their reality television resume. Hot off the heels of the recent announcement that they'd be hosting Amazon Prime's "Twin Love," Nikki and Brie Bella will take part in another new reality show.

With the first episode set to debut on Thursday, April 6, the E! Network will present "Celebrity Prank Wars." As several celebrities plan to pull off "some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other." Hosts Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart will act as judges in this competition as they look to crown one of the celebrities as the ultimate winner. According to the press release obtained by PWInsider, viewers can expect several twists and turns along the way as the participants try to outshine and outsmart one another.

In addition to the Bella Twins, three other WWE stars will be present in the series. Years after the trio unloaded some hijinks in a hardware store on season two of WWE's "Swerved" series, multi-time tag team champions Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods will have the chance to wreak more chaos as they join the cast of "Celebrity Prank Wars" as well. Other celebrity participants include musical artists Fantasia, Ludacris, Chance The Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I., and Lil Jon. Joel McHale, former host of E!'s "The Soup," will also be featured.

This isn't the Bella Twins' first stint on the E! Network, as the two were staples in the launch and rise of "Total Divas" from 2013 until the show's conclusion in 2019. Most recently, Nikki Bella unveiled a four-part series, entitled "Nikki Bella Says I Do," following her marriage to Artem Chigvintsev last year. Brie Bella also made some appearances in the series.