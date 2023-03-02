Former WWE Stars The Bella Twins To Host New Dating Show For Amazon Studios

Fans of the Bella twins and reality television are in luck — the WWE Hall of Famers are set to host a new dating competition series that has been picked up for a full season by Amazon Studios. Debuting this summer on Amazon Prime is "Twin Love," described as "a social dating experience like no other." The series, produced by ITV Entertainment, will feature 10 sets of twins, who are split up into separate houses. There, they will meet "identical" love interests, and the experiment will be to discover if the twins gravitate towards the same partner, or wind up choosing completely different love interests.

Brie and Nikki Bella are no strangers to reality television. The sisters helped WWE break into the reality TV market with "Total Divas," which ran from 2013 through 2019, and "Total Bellas," the follow-up series that aired from 2016 to 2021. The twins also currently appear together on "Nikki Bella Says I Do," a limited series focused on Nikki's wedding that airs on the E! network. Separately, Nikki acts as the host of USA Network's "Barmageddon," while Brie was a recent competitor on "The Real Dirty Dancing" for Fox.

Amazon has yet to announce a specific release date for "Twin Love," but the series will reportedly be available to US and UK viewers on Amazon's FreeVee service, as well as on the Prime video platform for audiences across the globe. FreeVee allows viewers to watch ad-supported content without a Prime subscription, featuring a curated selection of Amazon programming.