Xavier Woods Comments On His Entry Into Upcoming Match On WWE SmackDown

As one member of the New Day goes down with an injury, another will step in their place, eager to secure a title shot. Xavier Woods will replace Kofi Kingston in the upcoming five-way contenders match on the March 10 edition of "WWE SmackDown" after Kingston suffered an injury.

Woods will battle Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, and L.A. Knight, with the winner getting a shot at the Intercontinental Championship against GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39.

Should Woods win the qualifying match, he will not only advance to the grand spectacle in Hollywood, but he will also embark on a rare opportunity in his career — challenging for a singles title. Since his introduction to the main roster in 2013, Woods has primarily been a tag team specialist, racking up 11 tag team championships with The New Day. In singles competition, though, Woods' only major achievement was his win in the 2021 King of the Ring tournament. On Friday night, Woods hopes to change that.

"In all my time on the main roster I have never once had a match where a singles title was on the line," he wrote via Twitter. "I've beaten men while they held World and Universal championships. I even won King of the Ring. Still no shot. Tomorrow I do everything I can to get one."

Woods later amended his statement, stating that the only one-on-one title shot he ever received on the main roster occurred nearly eight years ago when he wrestled John Cena for the United States Championship on a September 2015 episode of "Raw."