Carmelo Hayes, Pretty Deadly, Cora Jade Among Bayley's List Of Top Acts In WWE NXT

With "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship triumphs, as well as two Tag Team Championship reigns, Bayley became WWE's first women's Triple Crown champion. Yet it all began in "WWE NXT" for her, where she won the "NXT" Women's Championship, which set her on the course to becoming the first women's Grand Slam champion in the company as well.

While the landscape of "NXT" has changed, there are several standouts for Bayley, which she revealed in an interview with Dr. Beau Hightower.

"There's a lot here, actually," Bayley began when asked if there were any "NXT" performers who could be big-time talent. "They can see it already, but Carmelo Hayes is one of the guys I would definitely say you can bet money on that he's gonna be a big star and be on WrestleMania and SummerSlam, and all the big shows, and be a champion for years to come." Hayes, who is still just 28 years old, is set to challenge Bron Breakker for the "NXT" Championship at Stand and Deliver on April 1.

Setting aside that high praise for the two-time "NXT" North American Champion, Bayley named one tag team she admires from the current crop of talent. "I love Pretty Deadly, I think they're super entertaining," she continued, noting that being from the UK has allowed them to bring a unique style and perspective to WWE.

It's the women's division that tugs on Bayley's heart the most as she revealed a few women "NXT" stars she loves.

"For the girls, I'm just like a huge momma, I just love all — well not all of them," she said with a cackle. "Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark is super talented. Yeah, there's a few."